Veteran actor-politician Joy Banerjee (62) passes away in Kolkata

His career in films and politics

Starting out in 1982 with Nimalur Banabas, Banerjee became a familiar face through movies like Chopper (1987) and Hirak Jayanti (1990).

Later, he switched gears to politics, running as a BJP candidate for Lok Sabha from Birbhum in 2014 and Uluberia in 2019.

Even after announcing plans to leave the party in 2021, he stayed active as part of the BJP state committee until his passing.