Veteran actor-politician Joy Banerjee (62) passes away in Kolkata
Joy Banerjee, well-known for his roles in Bengali cinema and his work with the BJP, passed away on Monday in Kolkata at age 62.
He had been struggling with a long-term respiratory illness, and his health took a turn for the worse. He did not recover.
His career in films and politics
Starting out in 1982 with Nimalur Banabas, Banerjee became a familiar face through movies like Chopper (1987) and Hirak Jayanti (1990).
Later, he switched gears to politics, running as a BJP candidate for Lok Sabha from Birbhum in 2014 and Uluberia in 2019.
Even after announcing plans to leave the party in 2021, he stayed active as part of the BJP state committee until his passing.
A quiet farewell from his political peers
Banerjee's life blended film stardom with political service.
He was previously married to TMC councilor Anan Banerjee.
After news of his death broke, party colleagues gathered at the hospital to pay their respects—a quiet nod to how much he meant both on-screen and off.