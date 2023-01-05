Entertainment

5 controversies surrounding Uorfi Javed

Take a look at top five controversies involving 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame actor Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed seems to be controversy's favorite child. Javed rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT but it was her fashion that made her frequent in the headlines. She is often targeted by trolls, too. A case was registered against a man over alleged rape and death threats in December 2022, after Javed tagged the police in a tweet. Here are her five controversies.

BJP leader filed police complaint against Javed for clothes

Maharashtra's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chitra Wagh filed a police complaint against Javed for wearing revealing clothes and walking on the streets of Mumbai. Javed hit back at Wagh, saying, "People are making me suicidal." Later, Javed received support from Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare who questioned Wagh for objecting to Javed's right to wear her choice of attire.

Javed's alleged detention in Dubai

In December, reports claimed that Javed was detained by Dubai Police over her outfit. However, Javed later clarified that the police had come to her shooting set for a logistic issue and not her outfit. Her statement said, "The police had arrived to stop the shoot because of some issues at the location. It had nothing to do with my clothes at all."

A broker allegedly threatened to kill and rape Javed

The Mumbai Police filed a complaint after Javed took to Twitter in December, writing to the cops about a broker allegedly giving her rape and death threats on social media. She also shared screenshots of the accused's threats. The cops contacted Javed through Twitter. Taking suo-moto cognizance of the tweet, Goregoan Police filed an FIR against the accused, identified as Naveen Ranjan Giri.

When her photos were allegedly leaked on an adult site

In an old interview, Javed revealed that once, when she was in Class 11, her pictures were allegedly leaked on an adult website. She further alleged that after the unfortunate incident, her relatives started to call her a "pornstar." Javed claimed that her father also physically and mentally harassed her after the incident and because of this she ran away from her home.

War of words with Chetan Bhagat and more

Javed has often been "schooled" by many including celebrities over her sartorial choices. Whether it's author Chetan Bhagat, jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali or actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Kashmira Shah, many prominent names have called her out for her fashion. However, Javed also hit back at the stars objecting to her fashion and has indulged in a war of words with them.