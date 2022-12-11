Politics

Meet Sukhvinder Sukhu: From milk store attendant to Himachal CM

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 11, 2022

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu earlier served as minister in Virbhadra Singh's cabinet

Former Himachal Congress chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh after the party returned to power following the Assembly elections. A member of the Rajput community, Sukhu is the 15th CM of the Himalayan state. He had earlier served as minister in Virbhadra Singh's cabinet. Here's more about his life and career.

Why does this story matter?

With the victory, Congress Party made a comeback in Himachal after five years of rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The poll results also continued the years of custom in the state of giving mandates to alternate governments after every five years.

Notably, Congress got 40 seats in the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh Assembly, reducing its main challenger, the BJP to 25 seats.

Comes from a humble background

Sukhu was born in 1964 to a Rajput family. His father was working as a driver in the road transport corporation. He had a humble beginning, working as a milk store attendant in Chhota Shimla. He was involved in politics during his college and university days. He graduated from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) with MA and an LLB.

From NSUI leader to the top position

During his stint at HPU, he was actively involved in student politics and later joined Congress's student wing National Student Union of India (NSUI). His popularity grew quickly and he went on to win the municipal election twice in Shimla. In 2008, he became the state secretary of Congress and eventually headed the state unit.

No royal background unlike his predecessor

Sukhu, who belongs to Nadaun in Hamirpur district, is a lawyer by education and emerged through the ranks of the president of the state Youth Congress in the 2000s to CM's post. Unlike his predecessor like Virbhadra Singh, Sukhu has been a gross root worker coming with no political or royal background in his family.

Some of his stints as a legislative member

From his initial days of struggle in student politics, he rose to fame as a grassroots leader. The four-time MLA, Sukhu represents the Nadaun assembly seat in Hamirpur district. In this election, he defeated BJP contender Vijay Kumar by 3,363 votes. Earlier, he was MLA from the seat in 2017 and between 2003 and 2012.