Sanjay Raut praises Rahul Gandhi amid speculations of MVA breakup

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 21, 2022, 01:18 pm 2 min read

The comments by Rahul Gandhi on Veer Savarkar have infuriated both factions of Shiv Sena

The relationship between the Congress party and the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction has taken a new turn, only days after a rift over Rahul Gandhi's statements criticizing Hindutva icon—Veer Savarkar. Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday praised Gandhi for inquiring about his health despite his busy schedule amid Bharat Jodo Yatra, signaling a patch-up after speculations of a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) split.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Congress's goodwill efforts came after a dispute over Gandhi's alleged "objectionable" statements regarding Hindutva leader Savarkar.

Per political observers, the development following the MVA infighting and speculations about a split in political circles indicates the Congress and Sena's Uddhav faction are striving to mend fences.

To recall, Sena MP Raut voiced dissatisfaction over Gandhi's remarks, claiming they may break up the MVA coalition.

Comments What exactly did Raut say?

On Monday, Raut tweeted that Gandhi called him up to inquire about his health. "It is only human to feel sad that a political ally was framed in a false case and tortured for 110 days in jail," Raut tweeted in Marathi, followed by a longer post in English. These remarks gained significance since they came amid a probable schism caused by Gandhi's remarks.

Twitter Post Sena MP Raut's Twitter post in English

Dispute How did the controversy begin?

Gandhi, who is in Maharashtra for the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, slammed Savarkar last week for allegedly seeking mercy from the British while incarcerated. He also charged Savarkar with betraying Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel. Subsequently, Thackeray had warned these remarks about Savarkar may have an influence on their MVA coalition. However, Gandhi's latest gesture and Raut's praises indicate a reconciliation.

Details Warning by Sena leader about coalition breakup

To recall, Gandhi'sremarks about Savarkar upset both sections of the Shiv Sena since he is venerated in Maharashtra. Raut stated that Savarkar's issue is essential to the Sena and asserted that they believe in his ideas. " They (Congress) should not have brought this up," he remarked. Another Sena leader, Arvind Sawant, had also claimed that Sena might not remain in the MVA.

Information Congress's damage control

To mitigate the damage, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh earlier stated that Gandhi was only expressing historical facts, adding he spoke to Raut about the issue, too. "We agree to disagree. He refuted the impression that it will weaken Maha Vikas Aghadi," he said on Friday.