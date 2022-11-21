Sanjay Raut praises Rahul Gandhi amid speculations of MVA breakup
The relationship between the Congress party and the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction has taken a new turn, only days after a rift over Rahul Gandhi's statements criticizing Hindutva icon—Veer Savarkar. Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday praised Gandhi for inquiring about his health despite his busy schedule amid Bharat Jodo Yatra, signaling a patch-up after speculations of a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) split.
- The Congress's goodwill efforts came after a dispute over Gandhi's alleged "objectionable" statements regarding Hindutva leader Savarkar.
- Per political observers, the development following the MVA infighting and speculations about a split in political circles indicates the Congress and Sena's Uddhav faction are striving to mend fences.
- To recall, Sena MP Raut voiced dissatisfaction over Gandhi's remarks, claiming they may break up the MVA coalition.
On Monday, Raut tweeted that Gandhi called him up to inquire about his health. "It is only human to feel sad that a political ally was framed in a false case and tortured for 110 days in jail," Raut tweeted in Marathi, followed by a longer post in English. These remarks gained significance since they came amid a probable schism caused by Gandhi's remarks.
Gandhi, who is in Maharashtra for the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, slammed Savarkar last week for allegedly seeking mercy from the British while incarcerated. He also charged Savarkar with betraying Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel. Subsequently, Thackeray had warned these remarks about Savarkar may have an influence on their MVA coalition. However, Gandhi's latest gesture and Raut's praises indicate a reconciliation.
To recall, Gandhi'sremarks about Savarkar upset both sections of the Shiv Sena since he is venerated in Maharashtra. Raut stated that Savarkar's issue is essential to the Sena and asserted that they believe in his ideas. " They (Congress) should not have brought this up," he remarked. Another Sena leader, Arvind Sawant, had also claimed that Sena might not remain in the MVA.
To mitigate the damage, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh earlier stated that Gandhi was only expressing historical facts, adding he spoke to Raut about the issue, too. "We agree to disagree. He refuted the impression that it will weaken Maha Vikas Aghadi," he said on Friday.