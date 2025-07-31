Michael Jackson's rhinestone-studded sock sold for a whopping price; see

A rhinestone-studded sock worn by the late pop icon Michael Jackson during his 1997 HIStory World Tour has been sold for a whopping $8,822 at an auction in France . As per ANI, the sock was discovered by a technician near Jackson's dressing room after a concert in Nimes, southern France, in July 1997. The item was initially estimated to be worth between $3,400 and $4,500.

Historical value The sock was worn while performing 'Billie Jean' The rhinestone sock was worn by Jackson while performing his iconic song Billie Jean. The 1997 HIStory World Tour was held to promote his album HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I, and it covered Asia, Oceania, Europe, Africa, and North America. It grossed around $165 million, making it one of the most lucrative tours of Jackson's career.

Auction history Other memorabilia items sold at auctions Jackson's memorabilia has always been in demand, with items like his iconic jackets and hats fetching high prices at auctions. A glittery glove worn by the artist during his first moonwalk performance in 1983 was sold for $3,50,000 in 2009. Another glove worn before his 1997 tour was sold for $80,000 in 2023.