After Ed Sheeran, Younes Zarou causes stir in Bengaluru

German social media influencer Younes Zarou was recently caught in a chaotic situation in Bengaluru , after his surprise visit to Church Street attracted a massive crowd. The incident, which took place on Wednesday evening, forced the city police to step in and manage the situation. This incident comes just months after English pop star Ed Sheeran faced a similar scenario at the same location.

Crowd surge Big crowd prompts police intervention Zarou, who is famous for his unique camera tricks and illusion videos, posted "Church Street, we are coming" on Wednesday. This announcement led to a frenzy, with around 2,000 people gathering at the location. The police were alerted around 4:00pm after receiving complaints about the crowd size. They intervened to safely escort Zarou out of the area.

Police action Zarou thanked Indian police for their help Zarou shared a series of Instagram Stories documenting the police intervention. One post showed him being escorted by officials, while another featured him posing with two Bengaluru police officers. He wrote, "I'm fine, it was too crowded so the police took me away to protect me thanks to the Indian police who are looking after me."

Future compliance Police advice to Zarou The police stated that Zarou was dropped off at another location after he assured them that he would not return to Church Street without prior permission. The primary reason for dispersing the crowd was public safety, considering Zarou's visit had not been sanctioned. Akshay M Hakay, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division), Bengaluru, advised him against social media stunts that could pose public safety concerns.