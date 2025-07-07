Bengaluru youth brutalized over obscene texts; attackers cite 'Darshan case'  

A young man in Bengaluru was allegedly kidnapped and brutally assaulted by a group of 8-10 people for sending obscene messages to his ex-girlfriend. The attackers, led by the woman's current boyfriend, allegedly lured him under the pretext of resolving a dispute and took him to a secluded area near a lake. There, the attackers stripped Kushal, thrashed him with rods and clubs, including his private regions, and recorded the entire assault on camera.

Video evidence 'This will end up like that case,' attacker said In the video of the assault, one of the attackers is heard referencing the 2024 Renukaswamy murder case. The accused allegedly said, "This will end up like that case," and threatened to leak the footage on social media. The Soladevanahalli Police have arrested four people in connection with this incident: Hemant, Yashwanth, Shivashankar, and Shashank Gowda.

Case Kushal dated the girl for 2 years According to officials, Kushal had a two-year relationship with his former girlfriend, a college student, before they split up a few months ago. The girl later started dating another man. Furious over this, Kushal wrote the girl some obscene messages. The girl then told her boyfriend, who, along with his friends, allegedly arranged the attack under the guise of resolving the matter.