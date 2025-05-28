What's the story

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has landed in hot water after his comments about the Kannada language at the audio launch of his film Thug Life in Chennai.

The actor said that "Kannada language was born out of Tamil," which has drawn sharp criticism from pro-Kannada groups.

Speaking at the event, he started with "Uyire Urave Tamizhe," meaning, "My life and my family is Tamil language."