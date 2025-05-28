Kamal Haasan says 'Kannada born out of Tamil,' sparks row
What's the story
Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has landed in hot water after his comments about the Kannada language at the audio launch of his film Thug Life in Chennai.
The actor said that "Kannada language was born out of Tamil," which has drawn sharp criticism from pro-Kannada groups.
Speaking at the event, he started with "Uyire Urave Tamizhe," meaning, "My life and my family is Tamil language."
Backlash ensues
Haasan's remarks spark backlash from pro-Kannada groups
Haasan's comments have been met with fierce criticism from many, including Kannada Rakshana Vedike leader Praveen Shetty.
Shetty criticized Haasan for implying that Kannada is secondary to Tamil, based on his interpretation of Haasan's remarks.
He also warned of protests and a possible ban on Thug Life in Karnataka if Haasan continued making such statements.
He said, "We warn you, your movie will be banned in Karnataka."
Protest plans
Activists plan protest, BJP chief criticizes Haasan
Activists of pro-Kannada groups had planned to stage a protest in Bengaluru, where Haasan was supposed to promote his film.
They intended to throw black ink at him but later claimed he got wind of their plans and skipped the event.
Karnataka BJP Chief BY Vijayendra also slammed Haasan on X for his comments on Kannada, calling them "uncultured behavior" and "the height of arrogance."
Apology demanded
Vijayendra demands apology from Haasan
Vijayendra said Kannada has a rich heritage of over 2,500 years and should not be undermined by such remarks.
He added that Haasan, who has acted in Kannada films, has shown "ungratefulness" toward the language and its people.
Calls are gaining traction for a boycott of Haasan's films in Karnataka if he does not issue a clarification or apology.