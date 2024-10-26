Summarize Simplifying... In short Actress Sai Pallavi demanded written assurance for her screentime in the upcoming film 'Amaran', emphasizing the importance of her character.

Sai Pallavi was apprehensive about signing 'Amaran'

Why Sai Pallavi demanded written assurance for screentime in 'Amaran'

What's the story Actor Sai Pallavi, known for her choosiness, recently revealed that she was initially apprehensive about signing the upcoming film Amaran. Speaking to Behindwoods, she said she was worried female characters get sidelined in male-centric films. "Most of the time, in biopics or male-driven films, the makers easily cut out the portions of the heroine," she said. To avoid this, she sought a written guarantee from director Rajkumar Periasamy that her character wouldn't be reduced.

Role significance

Pallavi's character assurance and role importance in 'Amaran'

Having worked with Periasamy in the past during her reality show days, Pallavi felt comfortable seeking this assurance. She disclosed, "So, I asked Amaran director Rajkumar to give it to me in writing that he won't do such things." The director assured her that her character Indhu Rebecca Varghese is as important as Major Mukund Varadarajan's role in Amaran.

Career insights

Pallavi's perspective on selective role choices and career growth

Despite admitting that her selective nature toward roles might restrict her work, Pallavi stands firm on her principles. She said, "I know that having certain principles with respect to the kind of roles I do, the kind of costumes I wear...have not always given me a steady stream of work." "I am completely okay with it because I don't want that kind of growth anyway," she added.

Industry longevity

Pallavi's views on challenging roles and longevity in cinema

Pallavi stressed the need for challenging roles for an actor's growth and longevity in the industry. She feels that "taking on challenging characters helps actors develop a process. It allows the passion to continue." "The thing is, ordinary characters can get exhausting after a point. That can create burnout in actors," she added. Despite her unorthodox way, she isn't fazed even if it means less workflow.

Upcoming release

'Amaran' release and box office competition

Amaran, produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures International, will be released on October 31. The film will clash with Kavin's Bloody Beggar and Jayam Ravi's Brother at the Tamil box office this Diwali. Also releasing this Diwali are Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. Meanwhile, Pallavi's next highly-anticipated role is that of Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.