'Mary' will release on Netflix in December

Netflix's 'Mary' brings Jesus's mother to life with Anthony Hopkins

By Tanvi Gupta 05:58 pm Oct 16, 2024

What's the story Netflix is gearing up to release Mary, a biblical epic that delves into the life of Mary of Nazareth. Directed by DJ Caruso (I Am Number Four), the film stars Noa Cohen as Mary and Ido Tako as Joseph. The story follows their perilous escape after King Herod's (Anthony Hopkins) infamous decree to carry out the Massacre of the Innocents. Recently, Netflix unveiled stunning first-look images from this highly-anticipated film.

Star-studded cast

'Mary' boasts an ensemble cast

The latest images highlight Mary as the central figure in this Biblical retelling, while Joseph is depicted as fiercely protecting his wife and child, no matter the cost. The film boasts an impressive star-studded cast including Mila Harris, Stephanie Nur, Susan Brown, Keren Tzur, Ori Pfeffer, Gudmundur Thorvaldsson, Hilla Vidor, Dudley O'Shaughnessy, Eamon Farren, Jade Croot (The Witcher), Charley Boon (P-Valley), Kelsie Lewis (The Handmaid's Tale), and Jay Willick. Mary is slated to release on Netflix on December 6.

Twitter Post

Take a look at these first look images here

Biblical backdrop

'Mary' to retell an important biblical event

The film's narrative is set against the Massacre of the Innocents—a biblical event ordered by King Herod. The decree led to the execution of all male children aged two years and under in a bid to kill the newborn "King of Jews." Chosen to bring the Messiah into the world, Mary faces rejection after a miraculous conception and is forced to go into hiding. Jesus's survival is attributed to an angel's warning—which prompted Joseph and Mary to flee to Egypt.

Film focus

'Mary' to highlight emotional moments and challenges

The upcoming film will not just show the family's escape from King Herod but also emotional moments like the birth of Jesus. Caruso hopes to present Mary as a "strong-willed young woman" who faces many challenges including social stigma and evading a king. He called the film both a biblical epic and a coming-of-age tale of a young woman with a divine purpose.