Joseph Quinn has been chosen by director Sam Mendes to portray George Harrison in a series of four interconnected films about The Beatles.

This is the first time Apple Corps Ltd., The Beatles, and the families of John Lennon and Harrison have agreed to share their full life stories and music rights for a movie.

The films will tell the story of the iconic band, known for hits like "Hey Jude" and "Let It Be," from each member's perspective.

By Tanvi Gupta 11:21 am Oct 09, 202411:21 am

What's the story Joseph Quinn, who stole hearts as Eddie Munson in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things's Season 4, will reportedly play George Harrison in a series of The Beatles biopics. The 30-year-old actor will go from playing an eccentric high school student to the legendary guitarist in four upcoming films. The movies will tell the story of the Liverpool-based band from each member's perspective.

Casting decision

Director Sam Mendes handpicked Quinn for Beatles biopics

Per a report by The Sun, director Sam Mendes has picked Quinn to star in all four films. A source told the portal: "Joe is an incredible actor. It's a massive role, but Sam is delighted to have him on board." This landmark film series is the first time Apple Corps Ltd., The Beatles, and the families of John Lennon and Harrison have agreed to hand over the full life story and music rights for a scripted movie.

Unique narrative

Films will interconnect to narrate The Beatles's story

The report further mentioned that the films are likely to be connected and narrate the story of The Beatles from each member's perspective. "Sam has a mammoth task on his hands, but Paul McCartney and Ringo (Starr) trust him to do them justice," an insider revealed. This comes after the announcement of a new documentary on how The Beatles cracked America, set to premiere on Apple+.

About the group

Meanwhile, know more about the iconic band

The Beatles, formed in Liverpool in 1960, are one of the most iconic bands in music history. Comprising Lennon, McCartney, Harrison, and Starr, they revolutionized popular music with their innovative songwriting and unique sound. Hits like Hey Jude, Let It Be, and Yesterday remain timeless classics. Their influence extended beyond music, impacting culture and fashion, and their legacy continues to inspire artists worldwide.