Summarize Simplifying... In short Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are set to star in the film adaptation of the best-selling novel 'The Housemaid', with the screenplay penned by Rebecca Sonnenshine.

The novel, which has sold over 3.6 million copies and translated into 40 languages, will see Sweeney and Seyfried also serving as executive producers.

The duo's previous works include popular titles like 'Euphoria', 'The White Lotus', and 'The Dropout'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Housemaid' is getting a film adaptation!

Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried to lead 'The Housemaid' film adaptation

By Isha Sharma 11:16 am Oct 09, 202411:16 am

What's the story Hollywood actors Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried have been announced as the lead actors in the upcoming psychological thriller, The Housemaid. Directed by Paul Feig for Lionsgate, the movie is an adaptation of Freida McFadden's namesake novel. Sweeney will play Millie—a young woman who starts a new job as a housemaid for a wealthy couple named Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew—and learns their dark secrets.

Studio excitement

Lionsgate expressed enthusiasm for 'The Housemaid' project

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, expressed his excitement for The Housemaid. He said, "A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start." Fogelson also lauded Sweeney's talent and compelling nature. Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, agreed, saying both Sweeney and Seyfried are perfect for their roles with their mysteriousness, nuance, and incredible skill.

Production insights

'The Housemaid' screenplay and production details revealed

The screenplay of The Housemaid is being adapted by Rebecca Sonnenshine. Both Sweeney and Seyfried will serve as executive producers along with Alex Young and McFadden. The production team also includes Feig and Laura Fischer, with Todd Lieberman from Hidden Pictures overseeing the process. From Lionsgate's side, Chelsea Kujawa and Erin Jones-Wesley are supervising the project.

Career highlights

'The Housemaid' novel's success and actors' previous works

McFadden's novel has been on the New York Times bestseller list for over a year and the Amazon bestsellers list for 98 weeks. It has sold over 3.6 million copies in English and been translated into 40 languages. Coming to the actors, Sweeney is known for Euphoria and The White Lotus, while Seyfried has headlined The Dropout and Things Heard & Seen. Feig's latest directorial venture was Jackpot!, which topped Amazon's charts worldwide for four consecutive weeks.