Ravindra Jadeja slams 77* versus RCB, registers 5th IPL fifty
What's the story
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed a stunning IPL 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
CSK's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 77 runs from 45 balls. However, his efforts weren't enough as RCB pulled off a two-run win at home.
Notably, Jadeja, who was part of a 114-run stand alongside Ayush Mhatre for the 3rd wicket, smoked a gigantic 109-meter six during his knock.
Here's more.
Record breaker
Jadeja's 6 surpasses previous season record
Jadeja's 109-meter six came in the 17th over of CSK's run chase against RCB. It's now the longest six of the season.
Jadeja's six, which he hit off a full toss from Lungi Ngidi, bettered Heinrich Klaasen's previous record of a 107m six this season.
This feat not only sent the crowd into a frenzy but also showcased Jadeja's skills under pressure.
His phenomenal show in this match almost took CSK to an upset win against RCB.
Match outcome
Despite Jadeja's efforts, CSK narrowly lost to RCB
Despite Jadeja's brilliant show with Mhatre, CSK fell short by mere two runs.
Chasing a target of 214, teenager Mhatre took the initiative and shared a 51-run stand alongside fellow opener Shaik Rasheed (14).
CSK were reduced to 58/2 thereafter in the 6th over. Mhatre then continued his blitz and with an able support from Jadeja, he kept CSK in the hunt.
After his dismissal, CSK lost Dewald Brevis (0). MS Dhoni (12) and Jadeja managed 14 runs in the 19th over before Yash Dayal defended RCB's score in the final over.
Runs
5th IPL fifty for Jadeja
Jadeja slammed 8 fours and 2 sixes in his knock of 77*.
In 251 IPL matches, Jadeja now owns 3,219 runs at 27.99 (195 innings). He registered his 5th IPL fifty.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 183 matches for CSK, Jadeja has amassed 2,157 runs at 28.76.
All of his 5 IPL fifties have come for CSK.
Versus RCB, he owns 460 IPL runs (50s: 2). He averages 28.75.