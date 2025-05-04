Jadeja's 109-meter six came in the 17th over of CSK's run chase against RCB. It's now the longest six of the season.

Jadeja's six, which he hit off a full toss from Lungi Ngidi, bettered Heinrich Klaasen's previous record of a 107m six this season.

This feat not only sent the crowd into a frenzy but also showcased Jadeja's skills under pressure.

His phenomenal show in this match almost took CSK to an upset win against RCB.