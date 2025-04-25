IPL 2025, CSK vs SRH: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
In a landmark 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their maiden win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Harshal Patel starred with the ball, picking four wickets and limiting CSK to a mere 154 runs.
Though SRH's chase got off to a shaky start, Ishan Kishan's brilliant 44-run knock guided them to victory in just 18.4 overs.
Here's how the Impact Players fared in the game.
CSK
Stunning opening spell from Kamboj
Fast-bowling all-rounder Anshul Kamboj was CSK's impact sub.
Batting at number nine in the first innings, he could only manage two runs off four overs.
However, he later bowled a stunning opening spell. He constantly troubled SRH's top-order batters before trapping Travis Head in the sixth over. That was his only scalp in the game.
His three overs in powerplay went for just 16 runs. He did not get to bowl his fourth over.
SRH
Short stay for Head
SRH's impact-sub was Travis Head who continues to blow hold and cold in IPL 2025.
He was off to a good start before falling to none other than Kamboj in the sixth over.
It was a beautiful back-of-a-length delivery on the off-stump which completely foxed Head and the bails were dislodged.
Head hence walked back for 19 off 16 balls (4 fours). He has managed just 261 runs this season at just 29.