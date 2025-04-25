Fast-bowling all-rounder Anshul Kamboj was CSK's impact sub.

Batting at number nine in the first innings, he could only manage two runs off four overs.

However, he later bowled a stunning opening spell. He constantly troubled SRH's top-order batters before trapping Travis Head in the sixth over. That was his only scalp in the game.

His three overs in powerplay went for just 16 runs. He did not get to bowl his fourth over.