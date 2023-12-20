IPL 2024 auction: PBKS go big on Harshal and Rossouw

1/7

Sports 3 min read

IPL 2024 auction: PBKS go big on Harshal and Rossouw

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 01:05 am Dec 20, 202301:05 am

Punjab Kings roped in Harshal Patel for Rs. 11.75 crore (Photo credit: X/IPL)

Punjab Kings went for youth and experience during the 2024 Indian Premier League auction. Although PBKS have a settled squad heading into next season, they acquired some key names to bolster the side. The Kings roped in pacers like Harshal Patel and Chris Woakes while increasing the batting depth of Rilee Rossouw. PBKS finished eighth in IPL 2023. We decode their auction.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

PBKS have been inconsistent in the IPL and fans will hope the new additions will lend their voices. They made some important additions during the auction to plug the gaps that they had in the last few seasons. It will be fascinating to see how these players can elevate PBKS's performance this season. Harshal and Rossouw are the trump cards.

3/7

Here are the major players retained by PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan scored 373 runs last season and will continue to lead the Punjab Kings. Domestic stars like Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma smashed 358 and 309 runs last season respectively. Other retained players include Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, and Liam Livingstone. Arshdeep Singh, who scalped 17 wickets last season is a key asset.

4/7

Purse, trade window, and retained players ahead of the auction

PBKS has a purse of Rs. 29.10 crore for the auction. They were not involved in any signings during the trade window. List of retained players: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa, and Harpreet Bhatia.

5/7

Here are their signings at the auction

PBKS were extremely busy during the entirety of the IPL 2024 auction. Signings from IPL 2024: Harshal Patel (Rs. 11.75 crore), Chris Woakes (Rs. 4.20 crore), Ashutosh Sharma (Rs. 20 lakh), Shashank Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Vishwanath Pratap Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Tanay Thyagarajann (Rs. 20 lakh), Prince Choudhary (Rs. 20 lakh), and Rilee Rossouw (Rs. 8 crore).

6/7

A look at the PBKS squad for IPL 2024

PBKS squad for IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, and Rilee Rossouw.

7/7

Here are the major takeaways

PBKS released Bhanuka Rajapaksa and in exchange, they bolstered their middle order by adding Rossouw to the mix. Meanwhile, Harshal will significantly improve their death bowling, allowing them to play an extra foreigner if needed. Woakes is a versatile option for PBKS. He is an adept bowler and can also bat a bit which adds depth to their roster.