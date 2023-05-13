Sports

Prabhsimran Singh hammers his maiden IPL century: Key stats

At 22 years and 276 days, Prabhsimran is now the sixth-youngest player in the IPL to score a century (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh smashed a majestic century versus Delhi Capitals in match number 59 of the Indian Premier League 2023 season on Saturday. Prabhsimran did all the heavy lifting for his side and played a gem of a knock at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. His century came from 61 balls. Notably, he shared a superb fifty-plus stand alongside Sam Curran.

Sixth-youngest player to score a century

As per Cricbuzz, at 22 years and 276 days, Prabhsimran is now the sixth-youngest player in the IPL to score a century. Manish Pandey (19y, 253 days) holds the record - RCB vs Deccan Chargers, Centurion, 2009.

A solid knock from the blade of Prabhsimran

Prabhsimran scored 103 from 65 balls. His knock was laced with 10 fours and six sixes. He struck at 158.46. Prabsimran scored 21 runs in the powerplay overs before bringing up his fifty and sharing an important stand alongside Curran in the middle overs. He resurrected PBKS's innings and helped them. Prabhsimran was finally dismissed by Mukesh Kumar in the 19th over.

Prabhsimran's progression in the match

With PBKS starting poorly, Prabhsimran worked hard. As per Cricbuzz, he managed 27 runs from 30 balls, striking at 90.00. However, the next 35 balls saw him smash 76 runs at a strike rate of 217.14.

12th PBKS player to smash a ton

As per ESPNcricinfo, Prabhsimran is now the 12th player for PBKS to score a century in the IPL. He is also the first centurion for Punjab against the Delhi Capitals in IPL history.