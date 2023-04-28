Sports

PBKS vs LSG: Atharva Taide slams his maiden IPL fifty

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 28, 2023, 11:36 pm 1 min read

Taide slammed his maiden IPL fifty (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings batter Atharva Taide slammed a fiery 66 versus Lucknow Super Giants in match number 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday. Taide was the sole half-centurion for his side in what came at a losing cause. LSG posted the second-highest score in IPL history (257/5) before bowling PBKS out for 201. Yash Thakur claimed a four-fer.

An impressive knock on offer

PBKS lost Shikhar Dhawan early before Taide came in and was on song from the beginning. His exploits kept Punjab's scorecard ticking. PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh when the score was 31/2. Thereafter, Taide and Sikandar Raza added a crucial fifty-plus stand. However, Taide needed more support in terms of aggression from the others but it didn't arrive. He fell in the 13th over.

Taide slams his maiden IPL fifty

Taide slammed his maiden IPL fifty. His 66-run knock from 36 balls was laced with eight fours and two sixes. He shared a 78-run stand alongside Raza. Taide now has 99 runs from four IPL games. His average reads 24.75. He has a strike rate of 170.69. He has now raced past 800 runs in the 20-over format, slamming his career-best score.