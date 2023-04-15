Sports

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants post 159/8 versus Punjab Kings

KL Rahul's 74-run knock helped Lucknow Super Giants post a score of 159/8 in 20 overs versus Punjab Kings in match number 21 of the Indian Premier League 2023 season. Besides Rahul, no other LSG batter got past 30 runs. PBKS bowled well in the middle overs and hit LSG hard at the death. PBKS have the momentum ahead of the chase.

LSG score 49/0 in PP overs

LSG openers Rahul and Kyle Mayers had a solid start, adding 49 runs in the powerplay (1-6). Mayers scored a 19-ball 28 and Rahul got a 17-ball 20. LSG scored seven-plus runs across all six overs, smashing a boundary in each of them (6s: 3, 4s: 4). For Punjab, Kagiso Rabada gave away 19 runs from his two overs.

How did LSG fare in the middle overs?

In the middle overs (7-15), Punjab got the key scalp of Mayers with Harpreet Brar dismissing him in the eighth over. Deepak Hooda, who made his 100th IPL appearance, was dismissed on two by Sikandar Raza in the ninth. Rahul and Krunal Pandya got the scorecard ticking before Rabada came in and picked two scalps in the 15th over. LSG were 111/4 (15 overs).

Rahul becomes the fastest to 4,000 IPL runs

Rahul added a new feather to his illustrious cap in the IPL, becoming the fastest to 4,000 IPL runs. Rahul broke Chris Gayle's record in terms of innings taken for 4,000 IPL runs. Rahul achieved the mark in 105 innings. Gayle held the record, having broken the barrier in 112 innings. David Warner (114), Virat Kohli (128), and AB de Villiers (131) follow suit.

Rahul smashes 74 from 56 balls

Rahul smashed a 74-run knock from 56 balls. His knock was laced with eight fours and a six. It was a slow effort, given his strike rate was just 132.14. However, with wickets falling, he had to take this role.

PBKS shine in the death overs

PBKS got key wickets in the death overs (16-20) to not allow LSG to run away. Rahul was dismissed in the 19th over by Arshdeep Singh (1/22). Before that, Marcus Stoinis got out for an 11-ball 15. Sam Curran bowled an excellent 20th over.