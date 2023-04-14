Sports

IPL 2023, KKR vs SRH: Pitch report (Eden Gardens)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 14, 2023, 10:49 am 2 min read

Russell has done well at this venue (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to continue their winning momentum as they meet in match number 19 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata's Eden Gardens will host the duel on April 14. While KKR are coming off a famous win against Gujarat Titans, SRH claimed their first points in their assignment against Punjab Kings. Here is the pitch report.

How the pitch will behave?

The track at the Eden Gardens has generally been fruitful for batting. The quick outfield gives batters good returns for their shots. Spinners, however, can be effective in the middle overs. The only previous game at this venue this season saw KKR thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs. KKR spinners took nine of the 10 fallen RCB wickets in the contest.

KKR's stellar record at home

KKR have so far played 75 IPL games at Eden Gardens and emerged winners on 46 occasions. No other team has claimed more victories at a particular venue in IPL. Mumbai Indians (43 at Wankhede Stadium) and Chennai Super Kings (41 at MA Chidambaram) trail them in this regard. SRH have won just two of their eight matches in Kolkata.

Chasing team to hold the advantage

Owing to the dew factors, chasing teams have fared well here. Sides batting second have won 48 of the 80 IPL matches played at this venue. Meanwhile, 8.2 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here. KKR's 232/2 versus Mumbai Indians in 2019 is the highest team score here in IPL. KKR will play seven of their 14 league games in Kolkata.

Who are the key performers?

Andre Russell owns 699 runs at 38.83 at the Eden Gardens in 29 IPL games (SR: 200.28). The tally also includes 27 wickets. Nitish Rana has accumulated 451 runs here at 32.21. Sunil Narine boasts 58 wickets in 46 games at this venue (ER: 6.2). Among SRH players, pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar has claimed 14 wickets in 11 T20 appearances here (ER: 7.78).

Probable XI of the two teams

KKR Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, and Umesh Yadav. SRH Probable XI: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klassen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, and Natarajan. Impact Players: Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Abdul Samad (SRH).