IPL 2023, DC vs MI: Pitch report (Arun Jaitley Stadium)

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 11, 2023, 02:44 pm 2 min read

Warner has scored 777 runs at the venue (Source: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

Delhi Capitals will look for their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in match number 16 against the Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both teams are winless this season and will be aiming to get off the mark in this clash. DC lost their first home match here against Gujarat Titans by six wickets. Here's more.

How the pitch behaves here

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium mostly remains low and slow throughout the year. It generally helps the spinners but can also favor the new-ball bowlers with some movement. Once the batters get set, they can score runs freely at this venue and the shorter dimensions help their cause. 8.36 is the average run-rate for teams batting first here in the IPL.

A look at the stadium stats

As mentioned above, 8.36 is the average run-rate for teams batting first in the IPL, but out of 79 matches, 42 have been won by the chasing teams at this venue. Teams batting first have prevailed over their opponents in only 35 matches. Formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, they recorded the highest total here (231) against Kings XI Punjab back in IPL 2011.

How have DC fared at this venue?

Unfortunately, DC have had a below-par record at this venue. It is surely one of the primary reasons why they haven't been crowned IPL champions yet. In 71 IPL matches, they have won only 30 times and have suffered 39 losses (1 Tied).

Key performers

DC skipper David Warner has slammed 777 runs in 29 matches at 31.08 in Delhi and is the third-highest run-scorer here. Prithvi Shaw has also amassed 371 runs at the venue in 15 matches. MI captain Rohit Sharma has scored 353 runs in 12 matches at an average of 32.09. MI spinners Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya will be crucial at this venue.

A look at the probable lineups

DC Probable XI: David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar. MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, and Jason Behrendorff.

