IPL: Prithvi Shaw strikes at 87.50 against Jofra Archer

Apr 11, 2023

Prithvi Shaw has scored 128 runs against MI (Source: Twitter/@DelhiCapitals)

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will fight it out in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the exciting clash. There will be plenty of duels, but Prithvi Shaw taking on Jofra Archer will be one to watch out for. While Shaw will look for runs, Archer will hunt for wickets. Here's more.

How have Shaw and Archer fared against each other?

DC's swashbuckling opener has not had the best start to the season but he will look to make amends against MI. Shaw has faced Archer a total of four times in the IPL and was dismissed twice by the Englishman. In the four IPL meetings, Shaw could manage only 14 runs at a strike rate of 87.50. He has slammed only two boundaries.

How has Shaw fared against right-arm pacers in the IPL?

Shaw loves pace early on in his innings and relishes playing the right-arm pacers. In 55 IPL meetings, he has smashed them for 816 runs at 26.32. He owns a very impressive strike rate of 148.63 and has tonked 31 sixes. But he has also fallen 31 times. He has the best powerplay strike of 146.67 among IPL batters with 1000-plus runs.

How has Jofra Archer fared against right-handed batters in T20s?

The English pacer has been decent against the right-handed batters in the shortest format of the game. Archer has scalped 99 wickets against right-handed batters in 126 T20 matches. In 36 IPL meetings against right-handers, he has picked up 28 wickets and has restricted the batters to a strike rate of only 112.96. He has scalped 17 powerplay wickets in 36 IPL matches.

A look at their IPL numbers

Shaw has raced to 1,607 runs in 66 IPL matches at an average of 24.35. He has slammed 12 fifties in the tournament and his highest score of 99 came against KKR in 2019. The DC opener has scored 128 runs against MI in 10 matches at 12.80. Meanwhile, Archer has picked 46 wickets in 36 IPL matches at 22.04 (Economy: 7.17).