Sports

IPL 2023: CSK suffer Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar blows

IPL 2023: CSK suffer Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar blows

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 09, 2023, 03:53 pm 1 min read

CSK will miss Stokes for a week (Source: Twitter/@TheBarmyArmy)

In a major blow for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar will stay out of action for a while. The latter sustained a hamstring injury during his first over during CSK's recent IPL 2023 outing against Mumbai Indians. Stokes, who didn't take part in the contest, is expected to be out for a week with a toe injury. Here is more.

Chahar's tryst with injuries

Chahar, who is on an Rs. 14 crore annual deal with CSK, had missed the entire IPL 2022 due to back issues. He missed the bulk of the cricket calendar last season due to the same. The right-arm pacer left the field after bowling just one over against MI. As per Cricbuzz, he is set to be ruled out for a while.