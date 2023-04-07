Sports

IPL 2023: Wayne Parnell replaces injured Reece Topley at RCB

Veteran South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell is set to join Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as a replacement for injured Reece Topley, reported ESPNcricinfo. Topley picked up a shoulder injury during RCB's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener versus Mumbai Indians and played no further part in it. RCB coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed his ouster on Thursday (April 6). Here are further details.

A look at Parnell's T20 numbers

A veteran of the T20 format, Parnell owns 259 wickets in 257 games at an impressive economy rate of 7.85. With the bat, he has accumulated 1,887 runs at a strike rate of 123.65. Notably, Parnell has been a part of IPL before, having played his last game in the competition in 2014. The left-arm-pacer scalped 26 wickets in as many games (ER: 7.35).

RCB'S injury woes in IPL 2023

Topley was the latest addition to the list of injured players for RCB. England's Will Jacks suffered a muscle injury and was ruled out of IPL 2023. He was replaced by New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell. Rajat Patidar was ruled out and is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. ﻿Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the initial phase as well.