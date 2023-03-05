Sports

WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Smriti Mandhana elects to field

WPL 2023, RCB vs DC: Smriti Mandhana elects to field

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Parth Dhall Mar 05, 2023, 03:04 pm 2 min read

The Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, is hosing the encounter (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

After an action-packed start to the Women's Premier League (WPL), we are in for a double-header. Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to take on Delhi Capitals for the second clash at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Both the teams look strong on paper, but only time will tell who has the last laugh. RCB captain Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the two XIs

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (captain), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Pitch Report, timing, broadcast details

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai with host the second-ever WPL clash and the first of the double-header today. The average first innings score at the Brabourne Stadium is 165. Viacom 18 owns WPL's broadcasting rights, so fans can watch the live telecast on Sports 18, Sports Khel, Colors Cinema, Colors Tamil, and Colors Kannada Cinema. JioCinema will provide the live streaming.

Here's a look at Royal Challengers Bangalore squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sophie Devine, Kanika Ahuja, Erin Burns, Sobhana Asha, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Disha Kasat, Poonam Khemnar, Heather Knight, Shreyanka Patil, Sahana Pawar, Ellyse Perry, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh Thakur, Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Megan Schutt, Dane van Niekerk, Komal Zanzad.

Here's a look at Delhi Capitals squad

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Tara Norris, Taniyaa Bhatia (Wicketkeeper), Poonam Yadav, Jes Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Aparna Mondal (wicket-keeper), Arundhati Reddy.