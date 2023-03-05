Sports

Decoding the stats of Lionel Messi for PSG in 2022-23

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 05, 2023, 02:37 pm 2 min read

Messi has scored a total of 18 goals and 16 assists for PSG in the 2022-23 season

Lionel Messi has been a standout player for Paris Saint-Germain in the 2022-23 season. He has been tormenting opposition defenders consistently across competitions. Messi was once again on target for PSG against Nantes on matchday 26 of the Ligue 1 2022-23 season as his side won 4-2. Messi has been highly consistent, forming a superb partnership with Kylian Mbappe. We decode Messi's stats.

Why does this story matter?

After not reaching his usual heights in the debut campaign for PSG, Messi has been the go-to player in 2022-23.

His consistency is laudable and winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Argentina adds more fervor and pedigree.

Messi had a tremendous tournament in Qatar and will now hope to chip in with quality numbers for PSG in the remaining campaign.

Messi's sensational numbers in 2022-23

Messi has scored a total of 18 goals and 16 assists for PSG in the 2022-23 season. He leads the assists chart (12) in Ligue 1, besides managing 13 goals. The 35-year-old has found the net 4 times and has provided as many assists in the UEFA Champions League. He scored one goal in the French Super Cup as well.

Breaking down Messi's Ligue 1 2022-23 in numbers

As per Squawka, nine of Messi's 13 Ligue 1 goals this season have come from inside the box. Messi has accounted for 43 shots on target. He has rattled the woodwork on seven occasions. Messi has also created 53 chances so far. He has completed 72 take-ons, besides making 19 tackles. He has a pass accuracy of 83.08%.

PSG claim a 4-2 win over Nantes

PSG went 2-0 up with Messi opening the scoring before Jaouen Hadjam managed an own goal. Nantes showed composure before half-time thanks to goals from Ludovic Blas and Ignatius Ganago. PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was guilty on both occasions. Danilo Pereira headed the home side back in front on the hour mark before Mbappe scored in the 92nd minute.

Goals in 5 successive Ligue 1 games

Leo Messi in his last 5️⃣ #Ligue1 games:



⚽️ vs. Montpellier

⚽️ vs. Toulouse

⚽️ vs. Lille

⚽️ vs. Marseille

⚽️ vs. Nantes (so far)



😍❤️💙 #PSGFCN pic.twitter.com/BTXiq7151x — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 4, 2023