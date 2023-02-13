Sports

La Liga 2022-23, Pedri helps Barcelona overcome Villarreal 1-0: Stats

Pedri netted an 18th-minute winner as Barcelona pipped Villarreal 1-0 in an enthralling La Liga 2022-23 fixture. Hosts Villarreal had a goal disallowed in the dying stages as Barcelona captured valuable three points in the fixture. Notably, Barcelona clinched their sixth consecutive league win. The league leaders are 11 points clear of Real Madrid in the La Liga standings. Here are more details.

Pedri attains these numbers

Pedri has raced to six goals in 21 La Liga appearances this season. As per Opta, no player has won more points for his team with his goals than Pedri in La Liga this season (10 points with 6 goals). He is level with Borja Iglesias (10 points with 9 goals).

A distinguishable feat for Pedri

Only Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham (10) has scored more goals than Pedri (7) this season in all competitions among all midfielders from the top five European leagues under the age of 21.

Barcelona ink this record

Barcelona have recorded seven wins by 1-0 in 21 games in La Liga 2022-23, equaling their highest total in a full season in the history of the competition (7 in 44 games in 1986-87 and 7 also in 42 games in 1995-96 and 1996-97).

A noteworthy feat for Quique Setien

As per Opta, Villarreal boss Quique Setien has joined Paco Jemez (Rayo Vallecano) and Bernd Schuster (Real Madrid and Getafe) among managers to have won the joint-second-most possessions against Barcelona in La Liga since at least 2005-06 (2 each). Only Imanol Alguacil (Real Sociedad) has more wins in this regard (3).

A look at the match stats and standings

Barcelona (56) are on top of the La Liga points table (W18 D2 L1). Villarreal (31) occupy the eighth spot (W9 D4 L8). Villarreal enjoyed more of the ball, clocking 54% possession and 11 shot attempts. They hit the target twice. Barcelona had 46% possession with six shot attempts and four on target.

How did the match pan out?

Barcelona eked out an early lead, with Robert Lewandowski setting up Pedri for the only goal of the match. Both sides had an array of goal-scoring opportunities thereafter. Jose Luis Morales wasted an equalizer after being one-on-one with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Samuel Chukwueze had a goal disallowed for offside while Pepe Reina made an injury-time save to avoid a heavy defeat for Villarreal.