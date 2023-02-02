Sports

Kylian Mbappe to miss Champions League last-16 first-leg tie

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 02, 2023, 09:57 pm 1 min read

Mbappe has scored 25 goals in 26 matches for PSG across competitions this season (Photo credit: Twitter/@KMbappe)

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is set to miss his side's Champions League last-16 first-leg tie versus Bayern Munich. Mbappe, who was forced to leave the pitch early in PSG's clash versus Montpellier with an injury, has been ruled out for three weeks. PSG went on to win the match 3-1, with Lionel Messi scoring a goal. Here's more.

PSG will miss Mbappe's services

Besides missing the clash versus Bayern, Mbappe will also miss his side's French Cup tie against Marseille on February 8 and a Ligue 1 game against AS Monaco three days later.

Mbappe's form in 2022-23

Mbappe has scored 25 goals in 26 matches for PSG across competitions this season. He also has six assists to show. Notably, he excelled for PSG in the Champions League group stage, scoring seven goals and making three assists. In Ligue 1, he has smashed 13 goals and 2 assists so far. Overall, Mbappe has scored 196 goals for PSG in his career.

PSG and Bayern in UCL 2022-23

PSG finished second in Group H with 14 points from six games. PSG claimed four wins and two draws, besides scoring 16 goals and conceding 7. Bayern topped Group C with a 100% record, finishing above Inter and Barcelona.