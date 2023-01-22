Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Erling Haaland smashes hat-trick versus Wolves: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 22, 2023, 09:31 pm 2 min read

Haaland shined versus Wolves (Photo credit: Twitter/@premierleague)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland smashed his fourth hat-trick in what was his 19th Premier League appearance on Sunday. Haaland's three goals helped City blank Wolves 3-0, reducing Arsenal's lead to two points, who have two games in hand. City maintained their goal-scoring spree, netting four versus Spurs in their previous league outing. Here we present the key stats.

Haaland breaks this record of Ruud van Nistelrooy

Playing his 19th PL match, Haaland has raced to 25 goals. He also has three assists. In 25 matches for City across competitions, Haaland has 30 goals. As per Opta, Haaland has now broken Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of becoming the fastest to net four hat-tricks in the Premier League. Nistelrooy had taken 65 matches to score his fourth hat-trick.

Match stats and points table

City managed 13 attempts with 7 shots on target. Wolves managed one shot on target from 10 attempts. City dominated ball possession (56%) with a pass accuracy of 89%. City are second with 45 points from 20 games. Wolves are placed 17th (17 points).

More records for Haaland

As per Squawka, Haaland is now just the 3rd player to score four hat-tricks in a single Premier League campaign after Alan Shearer and Harry Kane. Haaland has also equaled the overall Premier League hat-tricks tally of Mohamed Salah (4).

Key numbers for Mahrez and De Bruyne

Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne provided an assist each. Playing his 274th PL match, Mahrez has raced to 54 assists. In the ongoing season, Mahrez has three assists. De Bruyne now has 97 PL assists, including 11 this season. As per Opta, De Bruyne has provided more assists in all competitions this season than any other player in Europe's top five leagues (16).

Haaland helps his side win 3-0

Haaland rose to head home De Bruyne's cross to put the hosts ahead at the break. In the second half, the former Borussia Dortmund star drove home a penalty after Ilkay Gundogan had been fouled by Wolves skipper Ruben Neves. He scored his third after Jose Sa's pass out of his six-yard box went straight to Mahrez.