Daley Blind joins Bayern Munich: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 06, 2023

Veteran Dutch defender Daley Blind has joined Bayern Munich on a six-month contract

Veteran Dutch defender Daley Blind has joined Bayern Munich on a six-month contract. Blind was a free agent after leaving Ajax six months early. Blind made 333 appearances for Ajax during two spells. In between, he also plied his trade for Manchester United. Blind gives Bayern an option both as a central and left-back. Here we look at his career stats.

Why does this story matter?

Blind will provide a lot of cushion at the back and act as a cover. His experience could serve well for Bayern, who are aiming to win multiple honors.

His leadership qualities and calmness on the pitch, make him a solid addition. Getting the Dutchman for free comes as a major move for the German giants.

Blind's numbers at Ajax

In his first spell with Ajax, Blind made 143 appearances, scoring thrice. In his second spell since returning from United, Blind appeared in 190 games, scoring 10 times. He enjoyed a terrific 2018-19 season, scoring six times in 57 appearances. He made 226 appearances in the Eredivisie for Ajax across two spells, scoring 10 times.

Breaking down Blind's Eredivisie performance in 2021-22 and 2022-23

Blind made 34 league appearances for Ajax in 2021-22, scoring once and making two assists. He managed to create 28 chances. Defensively, he made 36 clearances, 44 interceptions, eight blocks, 45 tackles, and completed 27 take-ons. In 2022-23, he made 13 league appearances, making two assists. He created 17 chances, made 18 tackles, 17 clearances, 12 interceptions, and two blocks.

Blind has won numerous honors

Blind won seven league honors with Ajax, two KNVB Cups, and two Johan Cruyff Shields. Blind won the FA Cup with Man United, EFL Cup, FA Community Shield, and the UEFA Europa League. With the Netherlands, he finished third at the FIFA World Cup 2014.

Blind's career numbers elsewhere

At United, Blind made 141 appearances, scoring six times. In the 2015-16 season, he enjoyed largely under Louis van Gaal, making 56 appearances and scoring twice. When Blind was at Ajax, he was loaned in between to Groningen in 2009-10. He made 19 appearances. For the Dutch national side, Blind has played 99 games, having scored three times.