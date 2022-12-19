Sports

Lionel Messi helps Argentina win Qatar World Cup: Best reactions

Dec 19, 2022

Superstar Lionel Messi played a key role as Argentina claimed the FIFA World Cup 2022 (Photo credit: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Superstar Lionel Messi played a key role as Argentina claimed the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy in Qatar. Argentina and France played out a 3-3 draw in a match that went to extra time. Argentina won on penalties as they sealed the deal after 36 years. Messi has been dominating the headlines alongside his team as the football world showered its love. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Argentina were cruising along well, being 2-0 up before Kylian Mbappe's brace in quick succession saw the match enter extra time. Messi lived up to the billing, handing Argentina a 3-2 lead before a Mbappe penalty forced the scenario to penalties. In the shoot-out, Argentina bossed the show, winning 4-2 as 2018 World Cup winners France fell flat.

It's been an absolute privilege to watch Lionel Messi: Lineker

Former England legend Gary Lineker said it's an absolute privilege to watch Messi for nearly two decades. "It's been an absolute privilege to watch Lionel Messi for nearly 2 decades. Moment after moment of spellbinding, breathtakingly joyous football. He's a gift from the footballing Gods. So pleased that he's lifted the ultimate prize in our sport. Gracias y felicidades, campeón," said Lineker on Twitter.

Ferdinand lauds Messi

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand lauded Messi, saying "You done what everyone asked - for a superstar going into this World Cup to become even greater, to create even better moments, to decide games, to bring more joy, to make us hold our heads in awe....you done all this and more!" he said on Twitter.

'This is the best game of football I've ever watched'

India legend Sunil Chhetri feels this was the best game. "This is the best game of football I've ever watched. Every emotion displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot. What a show. What a sport. Lionel Messi."

Shearer in awe of Messi

Former England forward Alan Shearer tweeted "Incredible scenes. It's Messi's World Cup. It was written in the stars for the biggest star."