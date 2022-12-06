Sports

FIFA WC, Brazil thrash South Korea to enter quarter-finals: Stats

FIFA WC, Brazil thrash South Korea to enter quarter-finals: Stats

Written by V Shashank Dec 06, 2022, 02:28 am 3 min read

Brazil were up 4-0 by half-time (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Brazil torched South Korea 4-1 to storm into the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup. The game was done and dusted in the first half. Neymar turned provider to Vinicius Junior before converting a penalty minutes later. Brazil found the third through Richarlison, while Lucas Paqueta's superb finish put Selecao 4-0 up. Paik Seung-ho pulled one back later but couldn't avoid a telling defeat.

Brazil to face Croatia in the quarter-finals

Earlier, 2018 runners-up Croatia overcame Japan 3-1 in penalty shoot-out to progress further. Daizen Maeda scored the opener but Croatia leveled the scenes post-half-time. Both sides went back and forth for a second but to no avail. Croatia eventually prevailed in the penalty, with goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic making three stunning saves. Brazil will face Croatia in the quarter-finals on December 9 (8:30 PM IST).

Brazil slam these records

As per Opta, this was just the second time Brazil scored four goals in the opening half of a World Cup match, also doing so against Mexico in 1954. Brazil are the first side to score four goals in the first half of a World Cup knockout game since Germany (7-1 vs Brazil) in the 2014 semi-final.

Other key records from the match

This was just the second time Brazil scored twice in the opening 13 minutes of a WC game, previously doing so against Costa Rica in 2002. 29 minutes is the earliest Brazil have gone 3-0 up in a World Cup match. The previous best was 31 minutes against Spain in 1950. Richarlison has netted 10 goals in his last nine games for Brazil.

Notable numbers from the match

This was the eighth meeting between Brazil and Korea Republic. Brazil have won seven of the previous eight (L1). Prior to this fixture, both sides last met in June where Brazil clinched a 5-1 win. Korea Republic have never beaten a South American side at the World Cup (D2 L5). Vinicius netted only his second goal for Brazil in all 19 appearances across competitions.

Neymar inks these records

As per Opta, Neymar has become only the third Brazilian player to score in three different editions of the World Cup, alongside Ronaldo and Pele. He has raced to 76 goals for Brazil in international football. He is one shy of equalling Pele and becoming the joint-highest scorer for Brazil.

How did the match pan out?

Vinicius slotted home quite early. Brazil converted the second after Richarlison was brought down in the box. South Korea drew a fine save from goalkeeper Alisson before Richarlison slid the third to pile misery on Paulo Bento's men. Brazil sneaked in a fourth soon. The Taegeuk Warriors sprung into life post-half-time, with Son Heung-min's effort being pushed away, while Seung-ho fetched a compensatory goal.