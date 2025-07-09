'Udaipur Files': Delhi HC orders special screening amid ban pleas

The Delhi High Court has ordered the producers of Udaipur Files to arrange a special screening of the film for petitioners seeking a ban on it. The court's decision on Wednesday comes amid concerns that the movie could incite communal tensions and disturb public order, even after edits made by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and filmmakers. The film is based on the murder case of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

Legal proceedings Petitioners examine the censored version; next hearing on Thursday A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal directed the producers to screen the film for the petitioners' counsel on Wednesday itself. The court suggested that both parties examine the censored version and return to court on Thursday. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioners, argued that while free speech is protected, "the film's intent appears to fuel communal disharmony."

Petitioner's argument 'Entire purpose of movie is to target entire community' Sibal told the court that despite certain parts being removed, "the whole tenor of film is to fuel disharmony." He urged the court to "keep a viewing" of the film. In response, ASG Chetan Sharma, representing the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and CBFC, said that the censor board had already removed the flagged content from the movie. However, Sibal maintained that "the entire purpose of the movie is to target the entire community."

Constitutional concerns Petitions seek stay on film's release The petitions, including one by Maulana Arshad Madani, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president and Darul Uloom Deoband principal, alleged that a trailer of the movie released on June 26 was filled with dialogues and instances that can lead to communal disharmony now, as seen in 2022. The petitioners claimed that the film violates constitutional morality by weaponizing freedom of expression to weaken India's plural, inclusive, and secular vision.

Trailer removal Producers inform court trailer removed from YouTube On Wednesday, the producers informed the court that the film's trailer had been removed from YouTube. However, Sibal argued that "the damage is already done." The petitioners claimed that while Lal's murder was carried out by two fanatics, the trailer seeks to "falsely" portray it as being carried out with the complicity of religious heads/leaders of their community. However, the Supreme Court of India refused to entertain an urgent plea requesting a stay on the film's release on Friday.