Article 370 hearing: SC demands clarification over J&K lecturer's suspension

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 28, 2023 | 04:24 pm 3 min read

Supreme Court questioned Zahoor Bhat's suspension after he pleaded against Article 370 abrogation

The Supreme Court (SC) reportedly asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Attorney General R Venkataramani on Monday to find out why the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) education department lecturer, who argued before it in a matter related to Article 370's abrogation, was suspended. Reportedly, the top court wanted to know whether the lecturer's suspension was linked to his appearance before the SC.

Know about lecturer's argument

Last Wednesday, a senior political science lecturer named Zahoor Ahmad Bhat argued before the apex court that revoking Article 370 made teaching Indian politics in J&K more challenging as students questioned their democratic status. According to NDTV, Bhat also claimed that the region's loss of special status and division into two union territories violated the Indian constitution's morality and went against cooperative federalism and the constitution.

Details on Bhat's suspension

However, the union territory's education department issued an order on Friday suspending Bhat for violating provisions of the J&K Government Employees Conduct Rules, Leave Rules, and the Service Regulations. "During the period of suspension, delinquent shall remain attached in the office of Directorate of School Education Jammu," NDTV quoted the order issued by the J&K education department's principal secretary. The order further said that Bhat shall remain attached to the office of the Director of School Education, Jammu.

Here's why SC received info on Bhat's suspension

As soon as the SC proceedings began on Monday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal brought the matter of the lecturer's suspension by the J&K administration before the apex court last week. "He took leave for two days. Argued before this court and went back and was suspended," news outlet ABP News quoted Sibal as saying. Reportedly, Subah Mehta, Joint Director, School Education, Jammu, has been appointed as an inquiry officer to "look into" Bhat's behavior.

SC seeks clarification from J&K L-G over Bhat's suspension

Headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, a five-judge SC bench took note of Bhat's suspension and directed Mehta and Venkataramani to talk to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and find out the exact reason behind the move. "If there is something else, then it is a different issue. But such close and quick succession to him appearing and then getting suspended," Chandrachud was quoted as saying by IndiaToday.

Solicitor General Mehta's response to SC

In response, the solicitor general stated he checked with the administration after the news of Bhat's suspension and was informed of numerous factors. Mehta also stated that one reason was that the lecturer has been filing petitions at different courts regularly. "We can place before the court all the materials related to his suspension," Mehta added.

Details on pleas challenging Article 370's abrogation

Bhat, who reportedly hails from the Budgam district of Kashmir and holds a law degree, personally appeared before the country's top court last week, which is presently hearing several pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K. To recall, the central government abolished Article 370 in August 2019 and bifurcated it into the union territories of J&K and Ladakh.

