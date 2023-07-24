Supreme Court stays ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque till Wednesday

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 24, 2023 | 12:19 pm 1 min read

Supreme Court has stayed ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque till Wednesday

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Varanasi Court order, which allowed the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, until Wednesday 5:00pm. The SC asked the petitioners to approach the Allahabad High Court at the earliest. It has also directed the HC to hear the sensitive matter before the stay order expires.

Why does this story matter?

The Gyanvapi Mosque is one of several mosques that Hindu right-wing groups claim were built by Muslim invaders after destroying Hindu temples. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fanned the issue after its formation in the 1980s and 1990s, presenting it as a reclamation project for Hindus. Notably, several Hindu priests rejected the Hindu litigants' claims, accusing them of intentionally fueling communal tension.

