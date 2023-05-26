India

Supreme Court declines PIL seeking new Parliament inauguration by President

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 26, 2023, 12:39 pm 1 min read

Supreme Court on Friday declined the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The plea argued that the Lok Sabha Secretariat violated the Constitution by not inviting President Murmu for the inauguration. Opposition parties have also cornered the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the matter.

Proceedings started on the PIL on Friday morning