TMC to AAP: Opposition parties to boycott Parliament building inauguration

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 24, 2023, 02:48 pm 3 min read

Opposition parties release joint statement boycotting Sunday's Parliament building inauguration

Ahead of the inauguration of India's new Parliament in New Delhi on Sunday, several political parties announced that they would not be attending the ceremony. After the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Left, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) also announced they would not be taking part in the event.

Why does this story matter?

The new Parliament's inauguration has become the latest contention point between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition.

Opposition parties argue that the president, being the highest constitutional authority, should inaugurate it.

The BJP, however, maintains that the president is not a member of either House.

The inauguration date has also been questioned, as it coincides with Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar's birthday.

19 opposition parties boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

A total of 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, announced on Wednesday that they are boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building in a joint statement. "Prime Minister Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response," the statement reads.

Further details on opposition parties' joint statement

"When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building," the joint statement says. "We will continue to fight against this authoritarian Prime Minister and his government and take our message directly to the people of India," it added.

You can read the full statement here

Know about 19 parties boycotting Sunday's event

Other parties boycotting the ceremony include the Janata Dal (United), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Indian Union Muslim League, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. The National Conference, Kerala Congress (Mani), Revolutionary Socialist Party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Rashtriya Lok Dal, and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam are also skipping the event.

All you need to know about Sunday's Parliament building inauguration

PM Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate the new Parliament building to the nation at the inauguration event on Sunday. Meanwhile, invitations have reportedly been sent in both digital and physical forms to the MPs of both Houses. As per reports, chief ministers of all the states, union territories, and secretaries of all central government ministries have also been invited.