Karnataka election results 2023: Congress asks MLAs to reach Bengaluru

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 13, 2023, 10:03 am 1 min read

Counting of votes is underway in Karnataka

The Congress has asked all its members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to reach Bengaluru on Saturday, reported ANI. This comes as the counting of votes continues in Karnataka for the Legislative Assembly elections, which took place on Wednesday. The vote counting is being carried out at 36 centers for all 224 Assembly constituencies.

Congress leads in 100 seats

According to the official Election Commission of India (ECI) website, the Congress is leading in 100 seats, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) are leading in 68 and 24 seats, respectively (as of 10:00am Saturday). Previously, exit polls suggested that the Congress would edge ahead of the BJP while the JD(S) would play the role of a kingmaker.