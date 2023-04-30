Politics

Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat calls CM Gehlot 'Ravana'; FIR filed

Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat has been accused of 'inciting riots' and abusing Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan Police has filed a first information report (FIR) against the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat following a complaint by Congress leader Surendra Singh Jadawat, accusing him of inciting people to riot by using religious stereotypes. The complaint also alleged that Shekhawat used derogatory words against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot by terming him as "Ravana of politics."

Why does this story matter?

Gehlot and Shekhawat have been at odds over the alleged Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam. Gehlot has openly accused Shekhawat of being complicit in the scam after which the latter filed a defamation suit against Gehlot in a Delhi court.

Notably, the scam is being investigated by the Rajasthan Police after it was alleged that the society embezzled the people's earnings in the state.

Shekhawat accused of using religious stereotypes to incite riots

According to the FIR, Jadawat said that on Thursday (April 27), Shekhawat used religious stereotypes to incite riots at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) event. "If you want to end (the rule of) Ashok Gehlot, this Ravan of politics in Rajasthan, raise your hands and resolve to establish Ram Rajya in the state," the Union minister had reportedly said.

FIR filed in Chittorgarh district over 'provocative' and 'derogatory' statements

The complaint was registered on Saturday in Chittorgarh after Shekhawat reportedly made "provocative" and "derogatory" statements at the BJP's Jan Aakrosh rally there on Thursday. The FIR was filed under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 143 (unlawful assembly), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295-A (malicious intention of outraging religious feelings), and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity between classes), among others.

Shekhawat termed Gehlot 'Ravana of politics'

Jadawat claimed that the Union minister used derogatory language against the Rajasthan CM. "He tried to outrage religious feelings while addressing a BJP rally," he told PTI. He said Shekhawat spread "false" information about the "popular" CM to incite hatred. Shekhawat insulted the chief minister by addressing him as the "Ravana of politics" with the intention of tarnishing his reputation, the FIR stated.