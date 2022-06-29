India

NIA to probe terror links of Udaipur tailor's murder accused

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 29, 2022, 10:05 am 4 min read

Prima facie it appears that the Udaipur murder accused could have links with the Islamic State (IS). (Photo credit: Twitter/@ani).

The horrific murder of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday has prompted the Centre to treat it as a terror attack. A probe team comprising the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials has been dispatched. Prima facie it appears that the accused have links with the Islamic State (IS). A case under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is likely to be filed.

Outrage Section 144 imposed, internet suspended across Rajasthan

The NIA team would carry out background checks on the two assailants and browse through their social media accounts to ascertain terror links. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday imposed Section 144 in all the districts for the next one month, and internet has been suspended amid massive outrage over the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in the Maldas Street area.

Social media Accused post horrific video on social media, threaten PM Modi

Two men, who identified themselves as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammad slit Lal's throat and posted a video on social media where they claimed that they are avenging an insult to Islam. In another video, they threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lal had apparently supported the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Viral video Victim ambushed, attacked with knives

Earlier on Tuesday, a purported video of the brutal act, recorded by the accused surfaced on social media. It showed the two men arriving at the shop of the victim, a tailor. While one of them gives measurements to the victim, the other records the events on his phone. Seconds later, the tailor gets ambushed and the duo attacks him with knives.

Terror links Both assailants arrested from Rajsamand district

Both the assailants are residents of Surajpol in Udaipur, while, Lal (40) was a resident of Bhima town in the Rajsamand district. Akhtari's links have been traced to the Pakistan-based Dawaat-e-Islami, which was involved in terror incidents, including the assassination of Pakistan Punjab Governor Salman Taseer in 2011. Rajasthan Director General of Police, ML Lather, said that the assailants have been arrested from Rajsamand.

Threat calls ASI suspended for negligence

An FIR was registered on June 11 against Lal for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, and was arrested. After being released on bail on June 15, he told police that he was receiving threat calls. However, Dhan Mandi's assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Bhanwar Lal didn't pay heed to his complaints. The ASI has been suspended after the incident.

CM's tweet Rajasthan chief minister condemns murder, promises strict action

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to condemn the shocking murder. "Strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident and the police will get to the bottom of it. I appeal to all parties to maintain peace" he tweeted in Hindi. "I appeal to everyone not to spoil the atmosphere by sharing the video of this incident."

Law of land Jamiat condemns murder, calls it 'against Islam'

Prominent Muslim organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind condemned the heinous murder, saying that such an act cannot be justified and is against Islam. Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi, General Secretary of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, condemned the "brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet" and called it against the law of land as well as "against the religion of Islam."

Possible reason Lal killed in retaliation for supporting Nupur Sharma?

Lal's family alleged the tailor shared a post on a social media platform, backing former BJP spokesperson Sharma, a few days ago. It is being speculated that he was killed in retaliation for his post. To recall, the BJP suspended Sharma on June 5 after she made controversial remarks against the Prophet Mohammad during a TV channel debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque row.