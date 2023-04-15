Politics

Liquor policy: BJP's 5 questions for Kejriwal before CBI questioning

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 15, 2023, 11:58 pm 3 min read

'What is your relationship with liquor traders?' BJP asks Kejriwal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was shaking with fear after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned in the alleged liquor policy scam case. The BJP spokesperson also suggested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo undergo a lie detector test if he had nothing to fear about the summons.

Why does this story matter?

The BJP's comments come a day after the CBI summoned AAP chief Kejriwal concerning an alleged scam in Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy.

The AAP head was instructed to appear at the agency headquarters on Sunday as a witness in the case.

While the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the money laundering aspect of the case, the CBI is investigating the corruption side of it.

BJP attacks Kejriwal over liquor policy scam case

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, BJP national spokesperson Bhatia slammed Delhi CM Kejriwal for attacking the Centre over the CBI summons and added that it was time for accountability, not rhetoric. As per the news agency PTI, Bhatia also put forward a list of five questions for the AAP chief in relation to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case.

BJP's questions Kejriwal's relation with liquor traders

"What is your relationship with liquor traders? Why was the policy withdrawn if it was good?" Bhatia asked Kejriwal on Saturday. "Why should you not be blamed for it if you were presiding over the meeting in which this scam was hatched?" he added. "Tell the public whether you talked to (accused) Sameer Mahendru on Facetime or not," the BJP spokesperson further said.

Bhatia claims Kejriwal 'kingpin' in liquor policy scam

According to Hindustan Times, Bhatia, further posing a question to Kejriwal, asked, "Why would a former minister compel an excise commissioner to give wholesale L1 license to a particular person/entity?" Speaking about the arrest of the former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the case in February, Bhatia also alleged that the AAP chief was the "kingpin" in the liquor policy scam.

Kejriwal attacks BJP, PM Modi

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal claimed that no liquor policy scam happened in Delhi and slammed the Enforcement Directorate (ED)﻿ and the CBI. According to the Delhi CM, the investigation agencies lied in their court affidavits, and Sisodia was charged falsely in the case. "We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts," he tweeted.

They're coming for me: Kejriwal on BJP

While attacking PM Narendra Modi, Kejriwal alleged that corruption was not an issue for someone who was already corrupted. He also said, "No party has been targeted like this in 75 years as much as the AAP has been." On Satyendar Jain and Sisodia's arrests and his CBI summons, Kejriwal added, "They arrested my number 2, my number 3. Now they're coming for me."