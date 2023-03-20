India

IMD predicts more rain for Delhi, Mumbai to get warmer

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi forecasting more showers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, forecasting more showers for the national capital that could range from moderate to heavy. It has also notified about the possibility of a hailstorm along with gusty winds. Meanwhile, Mumbai is likely to experience a clear sky, and temperatures could rise toward the end of the week after witnessing unseasonal rain.

Why does this story matter?

The IMD last week predicted rainfall and thunderstorms in many parts of India amid the transition from winter to summer.

Mumbai on Saturday recorded its lowest maximum temperature in March in two years following brief showers since Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi's temperature fell below the season's average as hailstorms pounded parts of the city, as well as Chhattisgarh, and thunderstorms struck northern and northwestern India.

Stay indoors, away from water bodies: IMD advisory

Additionally, the IMD has forecasted rain coupled with hail and gusty winds of up to 40 km per hour in Delhi on Monday. It advised people to stay indoors and not seek shelter under trees, as maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 26 and 16 degrees Celsius. Notably, intermittent showers and hailstorms reduced Delhi's temperature by three notches over the weekend.

Thunderstorms are predicted for some peninsular regions also

Updated Nowcast warnings for ongoing Thunderstorms activities, which shows moderate to intense activity over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, southeast Uttar Pradesh, coastal Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh. @ndmaindia @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/3ZFf9mQMZa — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 19, 2023

Heavy waterlogging in Gurugram

Gurugram on Saturday and Sunday experienced heavy waterlogging, disrupting traffic movement, particularly at Narsinghpur, Pataudi Road, and Atul Kataria Chowk. Officials from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said that pumps were set up to clear the waterlogging in some areas.

Temperatures to rise in Mumbai toward end of week

After recording a drop in temperatures triggered by showers toward the end of last week, the maximum temperature in Mumbai is likely to go up to 36-37 degrees Celsius by Friday. On Sunday, Mumbai's Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 31.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to remain moderate.

Cloudy weather, thunderstorms forecasted in Bengaluru

As for Bengaluru, the city is likely to witness misty mornings and a cloudy sky, while thunderstorms and rain could lash the city in the evening and night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 32 and 20 degrees Celsius.