Lifestyle

Catch start-up comedian Kenny Sebastian live in Delhi this weekend

Catch start-up comedian Kenny Sebastian live in Delhi this weekend

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 28, 2023, 06:04 pm 2 min read

We are sure this is one event you just don't want to miss!

"There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor" - Charles Dickens. Standup comedy has caught up with the Indian youth big time over the past few years. Among the pioneers of popularizing standup comedy in India is the hilarious and multi-talented 32-year-old Kenny Sebastian. He is all set to perform live in Delhi this weekend.

Kenny is back with his quick humor and cute charm

Kenny Sebastian﻿ is back with his sixth comedy special "Professor of Tomfoolery." With his early two specials on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, this is your chance to catch him live in Delhi as he pours his heart out with his style of observational comedy. We are sure this is one event you just don't want to miss!

Where and when can you catch him live?

You can watch Kenny live at Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, in New Delhi on March 4. So far the stand-up comedian has performed in major cities like Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kochi, Mangalore, and Mumbai. After Delhi, he will be in Chennai and Bengaluru. And post this, he is set to begin his international tours.

Check his upcoming International tours

Instagram post A post shared by kennethseb on February 28, 2023 at 5:28 pm IST

Details of the show

We are all guilty of searching for him on YouTube and binge-watching snippets of his shows. Now, here's your chance to watch him perform live and have a fun time laughing out loud! The event is set to start at 8 pm and the entry fee starts from Rs. 799. You may also head to Kenny's Instagram profile to book his show.

Who is Kenny Sebastian?

If you are from India and like watching comedy, you have to be living under a rock if you don't know Kenny Sebastian yet. Kenny started his career as a stand-up comedian back in 2008, and since then, he has performed in numerous shows and festivals in India and around the world. Apart from comedy, Kenny is also a self-taught musician and filmmaker.

All about 'Professor of Tomfoolery'

The tour is named after his Netflix special "The Most Interesting Person in the Room," where he jokingly referred to himself as a "Professor of Tomfoolery." In the show, Kenny showcased his unique style of observational comedy, which is characterized by his witty and relatable observations on everyday life situations. He covered a wide range of topics, including relationships, social media, food, and travel.