Delhi mayor elections stalled for 3rd time following AAP-BJP clash

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 06, 2023, 01:16 pm 3 min read

The Delhi mayoral polls were called off for the third time on Monday after a ruckus between the APP and BJP councilors

The Delhi mayoral polls have been stalled once again—the third time in a month—after a ruckus created by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councilors on Monday. The ruckus reportedly erupted over the nominated members being allowed to vote in the election. Earlier, on January 6 and 24, too, the election was canceled, and the House was adjourned.

Why does this story matter?

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi was to elect Delhi's next mayor and deputy mayor on Monday.

However, it has been two months since the municipal elections were held, and Delhi is yet to get a mayor.

As per Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act of 1957, the mayor and deputy mayor are to be elected in the first session of the House following the elections.

Polls called off amid ruckus by councilors

According to India.com, a ruckus erupted in the municipal House as polls were about to begin. The presiding officer Sharma allegedly said that tainted members can't vote. "Those facing graft charges can't vote," he said, per reports. This infuriated the AAP councilors, and they raised slogans against him. In response, BJP members chanted anti-AAP slogans, prompting the polls to be canceled once more.

Delhi municipal house begins with BJP's protest

Delhi Mayor Elections: BJP leaders raise slogans - 'humare neta kharidna band karo' ; House has been adjourned for 10 minutes



Follow #Delhi Mayor Polls Live Updates: https://t.co/A8lhsnQz5a pic.twitter.com/u1D4eOKtCz — Express Delhi-NCR (@ieDelhi) February 6, 2023

AAP-BJP faceoff stalled Delhi mayoral elections earlier

The mayoral elections were called off on January 6 and January 24 also after a scuffle during the MCD House session between councilors from both parties. Both meetings saw loud protests from AAP councilors. They alleged the BJP was attempting to seize control of the MCD despite losing the polls, to which BJP members reacted sharply, causing mayhem.

Polling under strict security cover after AAP raised objections

The last polling was held under a strict security cover as a 250-member House convened to elect the mayor, deputy mayor, and six standing committee members to avoid untoward incidents. The session reportedly started with the oath-taking of nominated members after which AAP members raised "shame shame" chants, objecting to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena-nominated members being administered oaths first instead of elected councilors.

Delhi mayor selection as per this rotation

Per guidelines, the position of Delh's mayor rotates through five periods of one year each. The first year is reserved for women, after which there are three categories: open, reserved, and open once more for the remaining terms. As a result, Delhi will elect a female mayor this year through voting by 10 Delhi MPs and 14 MLAs nominated by the Legislative Assembly.

AAP, BJP mayor candidates in fray

For the MCD election, there are three nominees for the mayor's post. The AAP has nominated Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur (backup candidate) to run against the BJP's Rekha Gupta. Reportedly, Oberoi is the AAP's main contender for the post. Meanwhile, the nominees for the deputy mayor's post are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar from the AAP and Kamal Bagri from the BJP.

AAP's historic win in 2022 MCD polls

The Delhi mayoral election is taking place nearly two months after the 2022 MCD polls, which saw the AAP end the BJP's 15-year reign in the civic body. In the December 4 MCD polls, the AAP won 134 seats, while the saffron brigade bagged 104 wards to finish second. On the other hand, Congress bagged just nine seats in the 250-member municipal body.