Rahul Gandhi, other senior leaders to skip Parliament this winter

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 03, 2022, 12:10 pm 3 min read

Congress Party is holding a crucial meeting on Saturday to decide on the strategy for the Winter Session of Parliament

In a significant decision, the Indian National Congress (INC) has chosen to keep former President Rahul Gandhi and top leaders away from the Winter Session of Parliament so that attention is not diverted from its Bharat Jodo Yatra, NDTV reported, citing sources. In addition to Gandhi, Digvijay Singh and the party's Rajya Sabha chief whip Jairam Ramesh will likely skip the parliament this winter.

Why does this story matter?

The development comes while the Congress is yet to decide on the Leader of the Opposition (LOP) in Rajya Sabha.

Notably, the upcoming parliament session is significant since the central government aims to introduce 16 new bills spread over 22 days.

One of the key legislations to be introduced concerns increasing accountability and changing the voting procedure in multi-state cooperative organizations.

Parliament Winter Session to begin on December 7

According to reports, the winter session will begin on November 7 and will last through November 29 at the ancient Parliament building. The session is taking place following crucial assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, as well as MCD elections in Delhi. In fact, the session had to be postponed by a month due to the impending assembly elections.

Congress to decide course of action in strategy group meeting

The Congress Party's strategy group is gathering today to deliberate on LOP in Rajya Sabha and finalize the plan for the parliament session. Sonia Gandhi will preside over it, as per reports. To recall, in light of the party's one-man-one-post policy, Mallikarjun Kharge resigned as LOP last month when he filed his bid for Congress President.

Kharge may continue as LOP Rajya Sabha as an exception

Party insiders told NDTV that Kharge could receive a special exemption and be permitted to continue serving as the LOP. Sonia Gandhi is anticipated to decide on this matter today after consulting with other top party leaders. However, if the Congress leadership chooses to adhere to its one-man-one-post policy, P. Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh might be the alternate candidates for LOP.

Fresh political battle

The winter session will begin when Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are still in election mode. The votes for both states will be counted on December 8. Meanwhile, civic body elections in Delhi have triggered a fresh political battle in the national capital and pitted the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP, and the Congress against each other amid a blame game.

VP Jagdeep Dhankar's first session as Rajya Sabha Chairman

Being the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will preside over proceedings in the Upper House for the first time during this Parliamentary session. In light of the passing of sitting members, including Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, the opening day of the forthcoming winter session is likely to be adjourned, according to ANI.