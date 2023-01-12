India

Prophet row: BJP's Nupur Sharma gets gun license amid threats

The Delhi Police granted a gun license to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after claimed that she was receiving death threats

The Delhi Police has issued a gun license to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma after she complained of receiving death threats following her incendiary remarks over Prophet Mohammed in May. Her comments resulted in multiple acts of violence across India. The Supreme Court in July took note of the threats directed at Sharma and protected her from arrest in the FIRs lodged against her.

Why does this story matter?

Sharma made controversial remarks about the Prophet and his wife during a TV channel debate on the Gyanvapi Mosque issue in May 2022.

Her remarks sparked uproar and elicited responses from religious organizations, parties, and Gulf countries, prompting the BJP to suspend her as a spokesperson.

Her remarks had a butterfly effect leading to the brutal murder of two men and nationwide communal tensions.

Sharma granted license to carry firearm for protection

Sharma applied for a gun license some time ago, as she began receiving death threats over the Prophet remarks row. Moreover, an official of the Delhi Police on Thursday confirmed to Hindustan Times that the authorities have now granted the license to the former BJP spokesperson to carry a firearm with her for protection.

Her irresponsible remarks set the country on fire: SC

In July 2022, Sharma's lawyer told the Supreme Court that her safety was under threat which was "real and genuine." The top court had, however, lambasted her, calling her "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," referring to the communal tensions. The SC said her irresponsible remarks "set the country on fire" and asked her to come up with a public apology.

Sharma's statement led to murders in Amravati, Udaipur

Last year, a tailor from Rajasthan's Udaipur, Kanhaiya Lal, and a pharmacist, Umesh Kolhe, from Amravati in Maharashtra, were both hacked to death in a week's duration after they allegedly shared posts on the internet supporting Sharma's statements. The accused in the Udaipur case allegedly crafted a knife themselves for the murder. After committing the murder, they even recorded videos threatening PM Narendra Modi.

NIA filed chargesheets in both cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is handling both cases, has filed the chargesheets in the matter. It named 11 accused in the Amravati case, claiming they were "radicalized Islamists of Tablighi Jamaat" who wanted to set an example through the act. In the Udaipur case, too, the NIA named 11 accused, including two Pakistanis, and said they operated as a terror gang module.