Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi launches 'Halla Bol' against Shinde government

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 17, 2022, 07:34 pm 3 min read

Opposition has rallied together against Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government

A fresh political dispute has been triggered in Maharashtra over a range of issues including the border dispute with Karnataka. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) on Saturday held 'Halla Bol' protest march against the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over various issues began. Meanwhile, MVA accused the Karnatak CM Basavaraj Bommai of insulting Maharashtra by staking claim to some parts of the state.

Why does this story matter?

The protest is being seen as a unification march of the alliance partners following the overthrow of their government in June.

Notably, the inter-state border conflict began in the 1950s, with both governments claiming claims to hundreds of towns administered by the other.

The conflict resurfaced after Bommai said last month that certain areas in Maharashtra desire to unite with Karnataka.

Day-long protest march joined by MVA alliance partners

To join in the march, leaders, and workers of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) assembly near the JJ Hospital, Mumbai in the morning. They were carrying banners, placards, and images of Shivaji Maharaj, and the Phules. According to senior NCP leader Sunil Tatkare Bommai insulted Maharashtra while the Shinde administration has opted not to respond.

Opposition slams government over 'insulting' remarks about social revolutionaries

MVA planned the protest against the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration over a number of issues, per NDTV. The opposition coalition slammed the administration for reportedly denigrating social revolutionaries Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and others. It also put the administration on the defensive regarding the boundary dispute with Karnataka and the relocation of state projects.

BJP organizing counter rallies

According to reports, the BJP is also organizing "Maafi Mango" rallies to counter the opposition march in each of Mumbai's six parliamentary consequences. The saffron party accused the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Sushma Andhare of disrespecting Hindu deities and saints and Sanjay Raut of stirring up a quarrel over the birthplace of Dr. BR Ambedkar. It has also them to apologize.

Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute escalates after fresh protests in Belagavi

The inter-state border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka escalated last week following protests in Karnataka's border town of Belagavi. The Karnataka Police was put on high alert thereafter violent demonstrations were held by a group called Kannada Rakshana Vedike (KRV) opposing Maharashtra's claims over Belagavi and other areas. The police also detained the protesters after they attacked vehicles bearing Maharashtra number plates.

BJP under attack in Karnataka, Centre

Karnataka Assembly's Deputy Leader of Opposition, UT Khader had attacked the BJP governments in the state and Centre over their failure to resolve the dispute between the states. He had accused Bommai of betraying the people of the state and not taking 'bold decisions' regarding the matter due to which Kannadigas are suffering. He demanded immediate intervention by the Centre to resolve the issue.