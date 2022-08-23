India

Desi dog breed to be included in Modi's security detail

Desi dog breed to be included in Modi's security detail

Written by Sneha Das Aug 23, 2022, 03:56 pm 3 min read

The Mudhol Hound breed is known for their bravery and loyalty.

Mudhol Hound, an indigenous breed of dogs from Karnataka, has been included in the Special Protection Group (SPG) squad which is responsible for offering security cover to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is the first Indian dog to be inducted into the Army. This breed is known for its loyalty, agility, hunting, and guarding skills. Here's everything you should know about it.

Selection SPG officials picked up two puppies from CRIC in April

In April this year, the SPG officials visited the Canine Research and Information Centre (CRIC) at Thimmapur in Karnataka's Bagalkot district. They showed interest in the Mudhol Hound breed and picked up two puppies for training. Later, the security team of PM Modi confirmed their selection after considering the vitality of Rajapalayam dog breed from Tamil Nadu and Rampur greyhound from Uttar Pradesh.

Details Characteristics of the Mudhol Hound breed

This breed got its name from the kingdom of Mudhol, the rulers of which were the first to breed them. These dogs weigh between 20 to 22 kilograms and can grow up to 72 centimeters tall. They have a slim physical appearance and long legs. They boast an excellent stamina and agility along with a keen sense of smell and sharp vision.

From the rulers' era History of Mudhol Hounds

The Mudhol Hound has been recognized by the Indian National Kennel Club - a registry of purebred dogs in the country. It is believed that the Mudhol Hounds were first bred by Raja Malojirao Ghorpade of the Deccan kingdom of Mudhol. He also presented these dogs to King George V on a visit to England, following which the breed got its name.

Big salute Their role in the Indian Armed Forces

These dogs can see things from a long distance, which makes them quite vigilant. They were first trained in 2016, with Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) training them to sniff out explosives. The National Security Guard (NSG) is also training them to track enemy movements along the border. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will also be including them in their canine force.

PM Modi PM Modi's take on the Mudhol Hound breed

The Mudhol Hound breed was first mentioned by PM Modi in 2018 at a rally in Jamkhandi in the Bagalkot district of Karnataka. He had mentioned that "Mudhol breed dogs were going out to protect the nation with a new battalion." During his 2020 Mann Ki Baat address, he said, "Among the Indian breeds, Mudhol hound and Himachali hound are of excellent pedigree."