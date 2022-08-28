India

Savarkar flew on bulbul's wings, claims Karnataka textbook, triggers outrage

The paragraph is an extract from a travelogue by Kannada writer KT Gatti.

Reports of Karnataka's textbook revision committee inserting a new paragraph about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in history textbooks has triggered massive outrage. Many have expressed disappointment with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly attempting to 'rewrite history' by saying that Savarkar flew on the wings of a bird to visit India when he was imprisoned in an Andaman jail. Here's all about the development.

A Hindutva ideologue, Savarkar has been a contentious figure for most of India's history and especially in the period of modern politics.

He was lodged in an Andaman jail until 1924 where he also wrote mercy petitions to the British.

He has received criticism for not participating in the Indian freedom struggle and has even been accused of plotting Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

According to The News Minute, a paragraph (in Kannada) in the revised history textbook of Class 8 reads, "In the room where Savarkar was jailed, there was not even a small keyhole. However, bulbul birds would visit the room...on whose wings Savarkar would sit and fly to visit the motherland every day." This is an extract from a travelogue by Kannada writer KT Gatti.

Gatti, who visited Savarkar in Andaman jail where he was imprisoned between 1911 and 1924, wrote about his life in prison and included the said paragraph in his writings. However, its inclusion in textbooks for students has triggered massive outrage. "This doesn't sound like it is a metaphor," Indian National Congress (INC) MLA Priyank Kharge said. Famed actor Prakash Raj also expressed disappointment.

And the descendants of these birds today carry his messages on twitter …#justasking ……..Savarkar Flew Out Of Jail On Birds: Karnataka Book For Class 8 Students https://t.co/LJItzqf7FA — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 28, 2022

The paragraph has been included in the chapter Kalavannu Geddavaru (Those who won against time) by Gatti. The now-suspended Karnataka Textbook Revision Committee clarified that the line used is merely a figure of speech and "not a literal claim". "I wonder if the intellect of few has sunk so low that they can't understand what figure of speech is," committee chairman Rohith Chakratirtha said.

According to The Hindu, the Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS) has gotten many oral complaints. Teachers have questioned how they would explain the paragraph to students if they ask about proof. BC Nagesh, Minister, Department of School Education and Literacy said that "No matter how glorified he [Savarkar] is, it is not adequate for his sacrifice. What the writer has described...is accurate."