India

Supertech issues statement post demolition, defends twin towers construction

Supertech issues statement post demolition, defends twin towers construction

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 28, 2022, 05:42 pm 3 min read

Neighboring society residents can return to their homes by 7 pm, Noida authority officials said.

The 103-meter tall Supertech twin towers were brought down in Noida on Sunday as crowds gasped and neighboring residents applauded the much-anticipated demolition. As the 'illegally constructed' towers came crashing down, Supertech chairman RK Arora issued a statement and defended the construction. While the demolition procedure finished in nine seconds, residents of nearby societies can only return after 7 pm.

Context Why does this story matter?

On February 7, 2022, a Supreme Court bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant ordered Supertech and Edifice Engineering to enforce the top court's August 2021 order to demolish the society's Apex and Ceyane towers for not complying with the law.

It had also ordered that home buyers be repaid their entire deposit plus 12% interest from the time of purchase.

Residents Neighboring society residents can return by 7 pm

According to Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari, 10-m boundary wall of ATS Society has been damaged due to debris, but there is no information about damage anywhere else. "Some debris has come towards the road...Cleaning is being done, gas and electricity supply will be restored," she said. "Residents who were asked to vacate their homes early morning can return by 7 pm," Maheshwari added.

Twitter Post 'Pre and post-demolition air quality is the same'

Pre and post-demolition AQI data is almost the same. Around 7pm, the residents of nearby vacated societies will be allowed to go back to their homes. Around 100 water tankers and 300 cleaning staff have been deployed here: Ritu Maheshwari, CEO, Noida Authority pic.twitter.com/Ni054j9rDj — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

Supertech Noida Authority approved construction, says Supertech

Releasing a statement moments before the demolition, Supertech said that there was "no deviation from the building plan". Adding that the building plans for both towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009, Arora said that the buildings were constructed only after making full payment to the authorities. Arora also assured Supertech home buyers that SC's order won't affect any other ongoing project.

Twitter Post What else did Supertech say?

Jail No officials punished for 'illegal construction'

The demolition has also raised concerns on how the 'illegal' towers came into being. While the SC came down heavily on Supertech administration last year for allegedly colluding with Noida authorities to construct the towers in violation of building norms, there has been no action against the officials. No official from either Supertech, Noida authorities, or the fire department, has been lodged in jail.

Information Who all have been named for the violation?

According to India Today, 11 Noida authority officers are under the radar. Some important officials who have been suspended include the planning manager, planning assistant, UP State Industrial Development Corporation's planning assistant, and Yamuna Authority's general planning manager. The town planner has also been suspended, and three former chief fire officers are also listed in the FIR by a UP Police SIT.

Demolition Gone in 9 seconds

The demolition of the 'twin-towers' took place at 2:30 pm on Sunday. While the buildings were brought down in nine seconds, the dust cloud from the demolition took about 12 minutes to settle. The Rs. 20 crore demolition project has sent Rs. 500 crore of buildings down the drain. The buildings were razed with 3,700 kg of explosives through a 'waterfall method'.

Twitter Post Watch: Cleaning process underway at demolition site

Noida, UP | Cleaning process underway in the vicinity of #SupertechTwinTowers that were demolished today pic.twitter.com/YJQpRABkVl — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022