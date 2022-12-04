Delhi

MCD elections records 50% voter turnout amid 'missing names' barbs

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 04, 2022, 07:56 pm 3 min read

The results for the MCD Polls will be declared on December 7

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections culminated at 5:30 pm on Sunday, with around 50% of voters deciding the fate of 1,349 candidates. The national capital had a 50% voter turnout as of 5:30 pm, the state election commission said. The race was dominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), both of which made lofty promises.

Why does this story matter?

The MCD elections have a total of 1,349 candidates, including 709 female and 640 male candidates.

The AAP, BJP, and Congress were the main contenders.

Notably, the BJP has been in charge of MCD for the previous 15 years.

The polls to Delhi's civic body were crucial as they will have an impact on national politics in the upcoming polls.

Voting pace picks up gradually

On a bright winter morning, voting began at 8:00 am, and by 10.30 am, voter turnout turned to 9%. The lines gradually became longer, but it was still just 18% at 12:00 pm. Only 30% of Delhi's 1.45 crore voters had shown up at polling booths by 2 pm, following six hours of voting on a nice day, according to Economic Times.

It's AAP vs BJP in Delhi's high-stakes election

The three major parties have filed candidates in all 250 wards, for a total of 1,349 candidates. However, the contest was bipolar between AAP and BJP. The BJP hopes to be elected to the city council for the fourth time in a row. The Congress, which faced many poll debacles was also attempting to redeem itself with a remarkable showing in MCD polls.

Complaint about missing voters

According to PTI, some residents of Northeast Delhi alleged that their names were not on the voter list. Anil Chaudhary, president of the Delhi Congress, was among those who were unable to vote because their names were absent from the list, it said. Some people in Bhajanpura, Krishna Nagar, and Dwarka neighborhoods also complained about the same issue.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia approaches EC

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said that several names were missing from the voter list in the MCD elections. He said people outside the polling booths were angry about it and have raised the issue with him. "People are angry about their names not being on the voter list. I am going to complain to EC against conspiracy," he said.

BJP's Manoj Tiwari accused AAP government for deleting names of voters

#DelhiMCDElections | In Subash Mohalla ward, names of 450 voters have been deleted from the voters list because they support BJP. This is a big conspiracy by the Delhi govt, will complain against this and appeal for cancellation of this polls and re-election: Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP pic.twitter.com/oM3Of9R3cf — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022

Why did Katewara residents boycott polling?

Meanwhile, no one had voted in Katewara village, North West district, Delhi, as of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Instead, the villagers chose to boycott voting for the MCD polls in order to protest a lack of basic amenities in the area, including roads and drains. They have decided to boycott elections until basic services are provided in their area.

Grappling with issues, these areas voted in large numbers

People in the rural regions of Delhi's Rohini and Badli turned out in significant numbers on Sunday to vote in the Delhi municipal elections, despite concerns like as waterlogging, bad roads, and a lack of educational facilities. Many Rohini locals told PTI while waiting in a lengthy line outside a voting station that better drainage and roads are required in their locality.